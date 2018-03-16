Ivanovic celebrates birth of first son with husband Schweinsteiger

Belgrade, March 19 (IANS) Former Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic celebrated the birth of her first baby boy on Monday with her husband, German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger, via both athletes’ Twitter accounts.

Ivanovic tweeted a photo of a room decorated with teddy bears and a sign welcoming their child, reported Efe.

“Welcome to the world our little boy. Words cannot describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts!” Ivanovic said.

Ivanovic delivered the baby in the Chicago, where the couple has been living since Schweinsteiger, 33, started playing for the Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire.

Schweinsteiger tweeted a photo of his and his wife’s hands resting atop their new baby’s tiny feet, under the caption “Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy.”

