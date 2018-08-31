I’ve always respected Alok Nath: Hemant

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Hemant Chaudhary, whose on-screen character in a TV show is similar to the roles portrayed by Alok Nath, says he has always respected the “Maine Pyar Kiya” actor.

Alok is known for playing a doting father in films. Soon, Hemant will be seen essaying the role of Gauri Shankar, father of Samar (actor Namish Taneja) in the show “Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo”.

Gauri will be shown supporting Samar in each and every decision taken by him.

“I have always respected Alok Nath. He is an amazing actor who has made a mark in Bollywood and is also a fatherly figure to most of us. Gauri Shankar will show different shades. There will be instances where he will be seen as a doting father and will be seen supporting his son when he encounters problems,” Hemant said in a statement.

“As a father, he will go to any extent to protect his family. This is like a dream role,” he added.

“Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo” will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on September 11.

–IANS

