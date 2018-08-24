I’ve become accustomed to negative comments: Amber Rose

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Amber Rose has blocked all the “negative outlets” from her life and wants to focus on spreading positivity in the world. The reality TV star and model says “slut shaming and rape culture” have become an extreme form of bullying, and she wants to help women find a way out of the grim reality.

Rose says she deals with the “same thing that every other women does”, and has one message for the world: We are fed up and we want to be treated better.

“I am a very positive person. So, it does get very frustrating sometimes because a lot of people like to take my words out of context and they want to make me to be a bad person. But I just continue to promote positivity,” Rose told IANS over the phone from Los Angeles.

“I have become accustomed to negative comments and negative outlets. They don’t bother me any more. And now I help the younger girls or the newcomers in the industry. I can help them overcome what they are felling because I have been through it for so many years,” she added.

Is it easy to remain positive while dealing with negativity?

“It is never easy. But I don’t want easy. It is like when it is hard and difficult that is when you really know that you are making a change. If everything is easy and smooth, then we won’t have anything to be passionate about. I love to be passionate about helping women all over the world. So, that does become very hard and frustrating but it is also my passion and I enjoy it.”

Rose, who caught everyone’s attention when she appeared in Kanye West’s “Put on” video in 2008, has now come out with her own mobile application to help women. She launched the Official Amber Rose app in collaboration with New York-based tech firm EscapeX.

“I am going to have a blog on my app and a lot of body positive and sex positive images and videos in order to bring confidence to a lot of women and help men understand that slut shaming and rape culture does exist. And a lot of those things are an extreme form of bullying for women. And we are fed up and we want to be treated better.”

There are several facets to Rose’s claim to fame — cameos in music videos like Nicki Minaj’s “Massive attack”, Young Jeezy’s “Vacation”, Wiz Khalifa’s “No sleep”, coming out with her version of SlutWalk to honour all women, her alliance with rapper Wiz Khalifa, her fashion line and her stints in reality shows like “America’s Next Top Model”, “Dancing with the Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

The 34-year-old model, who hosts the “Amber Rose Show”, wants to put her fame to good use.

“I feel that I have such a huge platform, so it is kind of my duty to let other women know that I still deal with the same thing that every other women does and let them know that they are not alone,” added the mother of one.

Talking about how times have changed for women, she said: “I feel like we have been going through this for generations. But now we are fed up and we are able to talk about it. We have a voice and can change people’s mind about how they should look at us.

“I find that we are taking a huge step forward and definitely making a difference.”

What are her upcoming projects?

“I have some TV projects coming soon. I can’t say what they are right now,” she signed off with a promise to meet soon.

(Sugandha Rawal can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

sug/rb/sac