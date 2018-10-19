I’ve been a brat: Rishi Kapoor says after meeting De Niro

New York, Oct 25 (IANS) Rishi Kapoor and his actor son Ranbir Kapoor had an impromptu meeting with Hollywood star Robert De Niro here. The Bollywood veteran was impressed by the “Raging Bull” icon’s demeanour.

Rishi, who is currently undergoing a medical treatment in US, shared a selfie with Ranbir and De Niro.

“Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Niro on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir because he had met him and Anupam (Kher) and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom,” Rishi captioned the image.

“I realised I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanour. Thank you Bob,” he added.

Anupam has worked with De Niro in “Silver Linings Playbook”, and he is currently in the US to shoot American show “New Amsterdam”.

On the acting front, Rishi will next be seen in “Rajma Chawal”, directed by Leena Yadav. It revolves around a father-son relationship in today’s time.

–IANS

dc/rb/vm