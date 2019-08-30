I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years: Linda Hamilton

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) “Terminator” star Linda Hamilton, who reprises her role as Sarah Conner in the forthcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate”, says she has been celibate for at least 15 years.

The 61-year-old actress is not focused on romance these days, aceshowbiz.com reported.

“I’ve been celibate for at least 15 years. One loses track, because it just doesn’t matter, or at least it doesn’t matter to me,” aceshowbiz.com reported Hamilton having told The New York Times.

Hamilton said she has found fulfilment in other areas of her life. “I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it,” she said.

The actress was married to “Terminator” director James Cameron before the couple split in 1999.

–IANS

dc/rtp