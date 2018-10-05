Entertainment

I’ve no intention of becoming an actress: ‘Gippi’ director

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Director Sonam Nair has featured in movies like “Kapoor &amp; Sons” and her own film “Gippi”. She says she loves performing, but doesn’t want to become an actress.

“I wish people would cast me,” Sonam told IANS with a laugh.

“But I have no intention of becoming an actress. I love performing. So even when I am directing, I perform each character and say the lines because if I have written the dialogues I know how it is meant to be said and I am very dramatic as a person.

“So I would love to act. But I have not done anything to become an actress. I am in the film industry. I have lots of friends who are directors. When I go to their set, they tell me ‘Do this line’. They know that I would be very happy doing them,” she added.

Currently, she is being lauded for her project “The Trip 2”, which premiered earlier this month on all bindass platforms including YouTube.

–IANS

