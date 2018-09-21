I’ve pretended to be my own manager: Lady Gaga

Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Lady Gaga has revealed that she pretended to be her own manager at the start of her career in order to book shows.

While appearing at “The Ellen Show”, the 32-year-old has even admitted to using a fake English accent to boost her chances, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “When I started my career, I decided around (at) 19 years old that I was going to go for it as a singer, because I couldn’t get any jobs as an actress. I just hit the pavement running and I was dragging my piano around New York City banging on doors.

“I would call up and I would be like: ‘Hello this is Lady Gaga’s manager, she’s really hot right now, we would like the 10 p.m. slot for her if you can…’. I used to just pretend I was my own manager to try and get the best gig that I could.”

On the work front, Gaga will be next seen in the musical romantic drama “A Star Is Born” alongside actor Bradley Cooper.

–IANS

sim/rb