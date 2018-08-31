iVOOMi launches sub-brand Innelo in India

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Chinese electronics company iVOOMi on Tuesday launched its sub-brand Innelo which would cater to the needs of the smartphone buyers in India.

The first product from the brand to be introduced is “Innelo 1” smartphone which would come with a notched display.

“We are delighted to bring our sub-brand Innelo to India. With a vision to capture the premium smartphones and accessories market, we aim to bring high-end technology products and offer them at pocket-friendly prices,” Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, Innelo India, said in a statement.

The Hong Kong-based brand will be backed by supply chain, operations and service infrastructure of iVOOMi in the Indian market with a dedicated network of 500+ service centres across the country.

Each Innelo product goes through over 20 quality test rounds before reaching the market, the company claimed.

