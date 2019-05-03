IWL: Kolhapur City win thriller against Baroda Academy

Ludhiana, May 6 (IANS) FC Kolhapur City came back from two goals down to beat Baroda Football Academy in an absolute thriller of a Western Derby that ended with the former winning 4-3 at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Monday.

Kolhapur forward Kashmina was the star of the match as she scored two goals on either side of the half-time break.

It was Kolhapur, who started off with a higher tempo, but Baroda got the break against the run of play. Baroda, who relied more on the counter, hoofed it up on the field and the inability of the Kolhapur defence to deal with the aerial ball led to the first goal. The ball bounced inside the Kolhapur area and defender Ayomide Awawu Anibaba looped her header over the keeper and into the net for an own goal.

What looked like a setback, soon turned into a nightmare for Kolhapur as Baroda left winger Mona soared into the Kolhapur box, cut inside and fired it home.

However, Kashmina gave Kolhapur some hope just before the half-time as she took full advantage of a fumble by Baroda keeper Pinky Darji to score into an empty net.

Kolhapur came out all guns blazing in the second half and it was Kashmina again, who scored to put the side from Maharashtra on level terms.

The match came to a frantic end as Kolhapur and Baroda substitutes, Pratiksha and Heta Shukla, scored for their respective sides in the space of two minutes before Kamala Devi finally made it 4-3 for the Maharashtra side on the third minute of injury time.

