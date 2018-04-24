‘ixigo skill’ feature on Amazon Alexa devices in India

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Gurugram-based travel search engine ixigo on Wednesday launched the “ixigo skill” feature for Amazon Alexa in India that will help users with travel queries in a jiffy.

With “ixigo skill,” travellers will be able to ask Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa to track a particular flight status, search for flights within a specific budget and even search flights for the date of their choice and more, the company said in a statement.

“We believe, as voice accuracy continues to improve, such voice-based services will become an integral part of our daily lives, just as travel is,” said Rajnish Kumar, CTO and Co-founder, ixigo.

“ixigo skill” is available on all devices that support Amazon Alexa such as Amazon Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, as well as Harman Kardon Allure and Eufy Genie smart speakers.

“Customers will love how convenient it is to simply ask Alexa and plan their next travel using ixigo skill,” added Dilip RS, Country Manager, India, Alexa Skills, Amazon India.

