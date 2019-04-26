Cricket

Iyer plays it cool with fans on social media

Views: 16

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) A massive defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was a reality check for Delhi Capitals (DC), but that did not affect skipper Shreyas Iyer, who showed his funny side in a Q&amp;A session with fans on his Instagram page.

DC went into the encounter against CSK on a high after qualifying for the IPL playoffs after seven years, but gave a poor account of themselves as MS Dhoni and Co pummelled them by 80 runs.

At the post match presentation ceremony, Iyer said the result was a good reality check for the boys and everybody will be on their toes for the next game.

“The way we played was not expected. It’s a good reality check. Everybody will be on their toes in the next game. Wouldn’t blame the abilities of our team but we didn’t play smart cricket,” said Iyer.

ALSO READ:   BCCI ombudsman asks Sourav Ganguly to explain DC role

Later on though, fans saw the funnier side of the 24-year-old who remained tongue-in-cheek throughout his conversation on his Instagram page.

“Next question please?” the DC captain asked as a flurry of cheesy questions found Iyer in a different hue.

“Which cream do you use during matches?” asked a fan.

“Ice-cream,” quipped Iyer.

“Aapka favourite captain kaun hai? (Who is your favourite captain)”

“Captain America,” Iyer responded referring to the popular Marvel character from the Avengers movie franchise.

On a female fan commenting on Iyer’s good looks, the Mumbai born stylish right-hander said: “Because it’s summer!” when asked why he is so “hot.”

Iyer was at his wittiest when someone asked for his autographed bat.

“How will I play then?” was Iyer’s reply.

Delhi take on Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday in a bid to seal one of the top two spots in the points table.

ALSO READ:   Rayudu reacts to World Cup snub in social media

–IANS

dm/kk/bg

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *