Izquierdo joins Colombia team, aims to share his EPL experience

Bogota, May 22 (IANS) Colombia’s Jose Izquierdo, who plays as a left-winger for Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League (EPL), has joined the Colombian national team with the experience gained in British football this season to seek one of the 23 places for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“I like to always be occupied with contributing to the team in speed, I’ve learned to defend in the league where I’m playing, I’ve improved a lot and I think that’s what I can contribute to the national team,” Izquierdo, who was also a former player of Belgium’s Club Brugge, told reporters here on Monday, reports Efe.

He added that “there is a lot of competition” for one of the 23 places on the final list for the World Cup drawn up by coach Jose Pekerman, a situation which he said “motivates” him even more.

That is why he tried to pull off his best when the Argentine coach gave him a chance to play in the last two friendlies against France and Australia.

Striker Carlos Bacca, who currently plays for Spanish club Villarreal, also arrived here and said he was pleased with his new international call-up and stressed the team’s “responsibility” to the country.

“(I’m) happy because it was a great year, it ended very well and thank God we are once again bringing the best to the team and to the national team,” he said.

–IANS

tri/bg