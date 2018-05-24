J Balvin’s new album ‘Vibras’ hits the stores

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) “Mi Gente” hitmaker J Balvin has unveiled his new album titled “Vibras”.

“I’ve had a clear idea about this album title from the moment we saw ‘Mi Gente’ start to connect with audiences around the world, wanting to create more tracks that fused global beats and rhythms with a combination of old-school and refined reggaeton in order to create a sound all people could vibe with,” J Balvin said in a statement to IANS.

“That feeling of connecting with the sound of our culture, then opens the door for more people to understand what we have to say with our language.”

Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin, better known as multiple Latin Grammy winner J Balvin, hails from Colombia.

He has a distinctive style of his own that pays respect to the first-wave of reggaeton stars from Puerto Rico, but fused with additional Colombian and mainstream hip-hop rhythms, more seductive than boastful lyrics, and a strong passion for fashion.

J Balvin has also become one of Latin music’s most in-demand collaborators, having now worked with artistes such as Beyonce Knowles, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Liam Payne, Nicky Jam, Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande.

