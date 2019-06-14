J.P.Nadda to be BJP working President: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The BJP on Monday announced Jagat Prakash Nadda as its Working President.

Addressing the media after the party’s parliamentary board meeting at the BJP headquarters here, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “At the meeting today, Amit Shah said that he was unable to give enough time to the party, as he was also in-charge of the Union Home Ministry.”

“So it was decided that the party President’s post should be given to some other person,” he said.

“But the board members urged Shah to continue as President till the BJP’s membership drive and elections get over,” Singh said.

However, Shah insisted on his replacement, so the board decided that J.P. Nadda should be made the party’s working President,” the BJP leader said.

–IANS

aks/rtp