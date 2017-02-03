Jackie Chan an inspiration for Tiger Shroff (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Young actor Tiger Shroff says he is very inspired by international action star Jackie Chan, whose Sino-Indian co-production “Kung Fu Yoga” released on Friday.

Tiger, who attended the premiere of the movie here on Thursday, said: “Jackie Chan has been an inspiration for me. However, I feel I am not even one per cent of him. I try to work hard and be creative in action sequences.”

Daisy Shah, Krushna Abhishek and Remo D’souza were among the other celebrities who attended the premiere where the film’s Indian cast members Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani were excited about the feedback.

Sonu, 43, said: “For the last one and half years, we’ve been working hard on this film. Now it is the time of release and I am looking forward to knowing the reaction of the audience. As of now, reviews are very nice, so I am hopeful that audience will like the film.”

Amrya said the family entertainer has “nothing bad”, while Disha said: “I’ve done my job and now hoping audience enjoy my performance and get thrilled.”

The action-adventure-comedy film is written and directed by Stanley Tong.

Kiara adds fun to LFW ramp

Actress Kiara Advani made sure she had the audience cheer for her when she walked the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Spring 2017 ramp here for designer Farah Sanjana.

The actress told IANS that this was her second time at the fashion event and she was really excited to be a part of it.

Wearing a moss green and pale white v-necked cropped top paired with a floor-sweeping skirt, Kiara twirled, laughed and even gestured the fashion gala attendees to make some noise during her catwalk.

Sanjana’s ensembles saw leaves, tulips and lilly prints, in shades of mustard and green.

The entire collection was dominated by slitted skirts, crop tops, tankinis, dresses and dresses.

Talking about the showstopper, Sanjana said: “I have got the most fabulous showstopper Kiara Advani…I couldn’t have had a better name.”

