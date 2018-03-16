Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted on corruption charges

Johannesburg, March 16 (IANS) Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on charges of corruption and other crimes linked to an arms acquisition deal from the 1990s, the country’s chief prosecutor announced on Friday.

Shaun Abrahams said in Pretoria that he believed there were “reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution” and taking the case to court was the most appropriate way to face the charges, the BBC reported.

“After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment,” he said.

In February, the former President bowed to party pressure and agreed to step down following a flurry of corruption allegations that had left him isolated from his supporters.

He was facing his ninth no-confidence vote in Parliament before he left office. The charges relate to a $2.5 billion government arms deal in the late 1990s, before he became President.

Zuma faces one charge of racketeering, two charges of corruption, one charge of money laundering and 12 of fraud.

–IANS

soni/mr