Jacqueline Fernandez to endorse eyewear brand

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, winner of Miss Sri Lankan Universe pageant 2006, was on Saturday announced as the first global ambassador of eyewear brand Nova, which has been operating in the Indian market for over a decade.

Jacqueline will be promoting its latest range of lenses, powered sunglasses and frames internationally.

The brand “effectively addresses the need of vision correction and protection without compromising on aesthetics, by combining high technology and high fashion,” the actress said in a statement.

On her personal styling tips for eyewear, she said: “I am very particular about quality, comfort, clarity and style when comes to choosing eyewear whether or sunglasses. It should not only look good on me it but it should fit me well. So I try them on to make sure it fit me properly.

“Besides that, lenses are equally important. When it comes to sunglasses, I opt for lenses which provide optimum UV protection from harmful sun rays along with polarization to block unwanted glares. As for spectacle lenses I prefer lenses which are light in weight and provide adequate protection from digital strain and ensures clear and comfortable vision.”

Jacqueline was found to be a perfect fit as brand ambassador as she is not just fashionable, but has also found fame in a short span of time, said Lalit Kumar Gupta, Chief Business Officer of Vision Rx Lab for the flagship brand Nova.

“We are hopeful and sure that Jacqueline’s association with Nova will not only refresh regular style codes but also elevate the fashion statement of the generation making them conscious about eye care in general. We also wish Jacqueline the very best for her upcoming star projects,” Gupta added.

The brand is available across 25 countries worldwide.

–IANS

rb/vm