Jacqueline Jossa, Dan Osborne back together

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Jacqueline Jossa says that her relationship with former husband Dan Osborne is “stronger than ever”, following her split with him in May after 11 months of marriage.

In an interview to OK!magazine, the couple admitted that they faced a hard time in their marriage but now they are having a good time together.

Osborne said: “It’s no secret that we went through a bad patch, but we’re back together and things are really good. It’s better than ever between us now.”

To which Jossa responded: “Our wedding rings are firmly back on and we’re stronger than ever.”

Anticipating his reunion with the “EastEnders” actress, Osborne said: “We weren’t amazing before here, and it’s being in here that’s made me realise my wrongs and made me appreciate what I have, to be honest.

They share two daughters – Ella, 3, and three-month-old Mia.

–IANS

