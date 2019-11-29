Jacqueline on fame: Hardest thing is to keep smiling when I’m not happy

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez feels people are “extremely ignorant” to think successful people have not seen the dark side of life, and says it is difficult to hide real emotions and put up a smiling face in public all the time.

“People will be extremely ignorant to think that anyone who has achieved any form of success has not seen the dark side. For me I think the hardest thing is keeping a smile on my face when I’m not happy. The hardest thing has been not being rude when I really wanna snap. It’s actually has been the hardest thing for me because we are all human,” Jacqueline said.

“We go through mood swings, we go through ups and downs and good days and bad days and it takes a lot of effort to actually like sometimes bite back on those emotions. So that has been my biggest struggle. The fact that people don’t see that a lot of times, that really saddens me cause I’m like wow people are so quick to judge, right,” she added.

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s 2009 film “Aladin”, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. The film turned out to be a dud at the box office, but Jacqueline got noticed and went on to work in films such as “Housefull 2”, “Murder 2”, “Kick”, “Brothers”, “Dishoom” and “Judwaa 2”.

Jacqueline pointed out that the journey doesn’t get easier irrespective of success or failure, while opening up on Neha Dhupia’s show, “JioSaavn No Filter Neha”.

“It doesn’t get easier. See the crazier thing about achieving success is you have to keep working on reinvention and you have to keep working on bettering yourself. Then there is another downfall which is your comfort zone. Sometime you get into your comfort zone, you are doing extremely well, people are liking you and then all of a sudden what you’re doing just doesn’t seem cool enough anymore. Or someone just came along and did 10 times better than you and you’re like oh crap! Till you regain it, it’s just become more and more challenging,” said the actress, who will soon be seen in Netflix’s upcoming thriller “Mrs. Serial Killer”.

Asked whose romantic traits would she like in her man, Jacqueline said: “Shah Rukh Khan. He is extremely charming.”

When it comes to hygiene, it would be superstar Salman Khan, as she said “he always smells amazing”

Asked what she would like give and take from Kiara Advani, she said: “Let me take ‘Kabir Singh’, and I’ll give her ‘Kick’!”

–IANS

sug/vnc