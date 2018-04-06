Jacqueline’s look in ‘Race 3’ climax will stun her fans

Bollywood industry’s starlet Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted recently at the airport carrying a fresh style being a complete visual delight. Meanwhile the actress effortlessly carried that retro look giving it a new corporate twist.

Accordingly the ‘Kick’ actress was seen exiting the city donning busy look on her face. She was spotted with the formal look very comfortable teaming the attire. Meanwhile her hair was tied up in a bun with minimal makeup and only sticking to a lip gloss.

Moreover on the professional front, Jacqueline is busy filming Race 3. Recently she injured herself while playing squash and therefore will shoot the climax scene of the film, wearing sunglasses. Previously she had been part of action flicks, however, Jacqueline Fernandez never performed hand to hand combat, and her sequences always included weapons.

Further starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will be screened on Eid 2018.