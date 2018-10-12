Jada Pinkett Smith, Leah Remini bury the hatchet

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) After a public spat last year, actresses Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini, have made up.

The two actresses evened out their previous misunderstanding in an upcoming episode of Smith’s popular Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk”, reported people.com.

“What was really emotional about it was realising that there was two broken little girls in us that were abandoned by their fathers and turned into fighters who clashed,” Smith said.

Last September, Remini claimed that Smith was a Scientologist in an interview with The Daily Beast.

Smith had responded on Twitter. “I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech,” she tweeted referring to practices developed by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. “But I am not a Scientologist. I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

Smith says sitting down with Remini taught her a very valuable lesson.

“You have to treat people with kindness because you don’t know what they’re going through. When she told me her story, I had so much more compassion and it reiterated the necessity to just be gentle and kind because we’re all f****** devastated.”

Remini was a member of the church for 35 years before making her split public in 2013. Since she left, she has been an outspoken critic of Scientology, reported people.com.

“It was really beautiful and she reached out to me. She was much more bigger than me in that way. It was nice to reconnect and release ourselves from all that nonsense that doesn’t matter,” Smith added.

