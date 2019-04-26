Jaden might play Kanye West in anthology series

Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) Rapper-actor Jaden Smith might play rapper Kanye West in an anthology series.

Showtime network is currently developing a limited half-hour anthology series that would star Jaden as young Kanye, a source familiar with the project told cnn.com.

The first season of the show, “Omniverse”, would centre on an alternate reality version of Kanye.

The crux of the show is not easily explained, but would involve philosophical concepts of perception and ego.

Kanye and Scooter Braun are set to executive produce the series. Lee Sung Jin, co-executive producer of Amazon’s “Undone”, is set to write it.

