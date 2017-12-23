Jadhav’s mother, wife at Pakistan Foreign Office

Islamabad, Dec 25 (IANS) The wife and mother of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav arrived at the Pakistan Foreign Office here to meet him and were “seated comfortably” ahead of a 30-minute meeting with the death row prisoner, the Foreign Office tweeted with a picture of the two women.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal tweeted a picture of Jadhav’s mother Avanti and his wife seated ahead of the meeting, adding they were “sitting comfortably in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan. We honour our committments”.

–IANS

soni-ksk/rn