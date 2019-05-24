Jagan becomes CM at 46, but not the youngest

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at age 46. But there have been other first timers who became Chief Ministers at a younger age.

They include M.O.H. Farook, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Omar Abdullah.

Farook became the youngest Chief Minister of Puducherry at a young age of 29 years. He was the youngest CM of any state in the country.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Mahanta became the Chief Minister at age 34.

Coming from an active political family and grandson of Sheikh Abdullah, Omar Abdullah in 2009 became the Chief Minister at age 38.

Veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra when he was 38 years old.

In 2012, Akhilesh Yadav, after his Samajwadi Party’s spectacular win, became the youngest Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He took charge at the age of 38.

Pema Khandu at the age of 36 took oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren was just 28 when he became the Chief Minister.

