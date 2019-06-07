Jagan meets governor ahead of cabinet expansion

Vijayawada, June 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday called on Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan here and submitted him a list of 25 ministers to be sworn in on Saturday.

Soon after the governor landed here from Hyderabad, Jagan Reddy met him at a hotel and handed him over a list of ministers to be inducted in the cabinet.

The governor will administer oath to the new ministers at 11.49 a.m. at a ceremony to be held near the state secretariat in Velagapudi in state capital Amaravati, near here.

Jagan, as the chief minister is popularly known, had taken oath as the chief minister at a public ceremony in Vijayawada on May 30.

Earlier, the YSR Congress Party chief told the newly elected legislators of the party that 25 ministers will take oath on Saturday.

In an unprecedented move, Jagan decided to have five deputy chief ministers, representing Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, minorities and Kapus.

Jagan led YSRCP to power with a landslide victory last month, winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. It also bagged 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

–IANS

ms/prs