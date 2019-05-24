Jagan Mohan Reddy invites TDP chief for swearing-in

Amaravati, May 28 (IANS) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday invited TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for his swearing-in ceremony.

Reddy called Naidu on the phone to invite him to the ceremony slated to be held on Thursday, TDP sources said.

Reddy was also learned to have sought the outgoing Chief Minister’s advise and suggestions for the state’s development.

The YSRCP chief is inviting leaders of various parties to the ceremony.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah in Delhi two days ago to extend an invitation. He earlier visited Hyderabad to invite Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The YSRCP stormed to power by winning 151 seats in 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly last week.

–IANS

ms/ksk/mr