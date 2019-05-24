Jagan Reddy to meet KCR on Saturday

Hyderabad, May 24 (IANS) YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is set to take oath as new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh next week, will call on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao here on Saturday.

Jagan Reddy, whose party stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh with a landslide victory on Thursday, will arrive in Hyderabad after the meeting of newly-elected legislators of the YSRCP in Amravati.

Jagan Reddy will meet Rao at the latter’s residence. They are likely to discuss the post-poll situation in the country, especially in the two Telugu states.

The YSRCP chief is expected to invite Rao to attend his swearing-in scheduled on May 30 in Vijayawada.

The YSRCP has bagged 151 seats in 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and also won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was rooting for the YSRCP in the simultaneous elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha held last month. Earlier, the YSRCP had extended its support to the TRS in Assembly elections held in December last year.

The TRS had also invited the YSRCP into Federal Front, an alliance of regional parties proposed by Chandrashekhar Rao. It also backed the YSRCP’s demand to the Centre to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

–IANS

ms/vd