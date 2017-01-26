Jagan stages sit-in at Vizag airport

Visakhapatnam, Jan 26 (IANS) YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy staged a sit-in on the runway at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday after police stopped him from entering the city.

The Leader of Opposition along with some other leaders of the party squatted on the ground to protest the police action.

Jaganmohan Reddy was stopped soon after he landed here from Hyderabad and was heading to RK Beach to lead a candle light protest to demand special status for the state.

Police have refused to give permission for any kind of protest in the city and imposed orders banning assembly of five or more persons.

