Jaguar escapes zoo enclosure, kills 6 animals

Washington, July 15 (IANS) A jaguar escaped his enclosure at a zoo in the US and killed six other animals.

Audubon Zoo in New Orleans said the three-year-old male jaguar, named Valero, was spotted outside his enclosure by a zoo employee on Saturday morning, reports CNN.

Valero attacked four alpacas, one emu and a fox. The animals died.

Kyle Burks, vice president and managing director for the zoo, said that Valero was later sedated by a team of veterinarians and the animal was returned and secured in his area.

No humans were injured.

The zoo was closed on Saturday but said it will reopen Sunday.

No explanation has been given for the jaguar’s escape, but the zoo said an “after-action review” is taking place, as well as an investigation into how the jaguar escaped.

–IANS

ksk