Jai Soni, Rhea Sharma to feature in ‘Laal Ishq’

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actors Jai Soni and Rhea Sharma will feature together in an episode of “Laal Ishq”, a television series of passionate love stories with a supernatural twist.

The weekend offering of &TV combines elements of romance and thrill and will witness different faces from the world of television in each of their episodes, also produced by different producers.

Jai and Rhea will play leads in an episode produced by Sachin Mohite, read a statement.

Jai said: “I have always been reluctant to take on episodic projects, but after hearing the concept of ‘Laal Ishq’ and the narration of my story, I was sure I wanted to be a part of it. It’s interesting how a popular genre like love stories can be mixed with something supernatural.”

For Rhea also, this is a one-of-a-kind experience.

“This is my first experience working on a show which has both love and supernatural factors involved and I am glad that this opportunity came my way. I always wanted to try different roles and stories, and ‘Laal Ishq’ has been a great decision for me. I am excited to work on this and keen on exploring such opportunities more often,” she said.

–IANS

rb/mr