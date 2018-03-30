Jaime King’s son hit by glass after man attacks car

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Actress-model Jaime King’s four-year-old son was struck by glass after a man allegedly attacked a car the boy was in.

On Wednesday, a man jumped on top of King’s Mercedes-Benz and smashed the windows in while her son James Knight Newman was inside the car in Beverly Hills, reports eonline.com.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the shattered glass struck the child while he sat in the car’s back seat.

The “Hart of Dixie” actress, who is also mother to two-year-old Leo Thames Newman, was outside the vehicle at the time of the attack but a female friend was in the car with the boy and emerged from the car in order to protect James and was hit with a can by the attacker.

The suspect, who has been identified as 47-year-old Paul Francis Floyd, was arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanour battery and two counts of felony vandalism. Floyd is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on Friday.

The BHPD released a statement to eonline.com about the incident: “On April 4, 2018, at approximately 4.43 p.m., the Beverly Hills Police Department received several calls of a vehicle vandalism in the 400-block of N. Bedford Drive. Police arrived within minutes and promptly detained the suspect.”

The statement also explained that the suspect vandalised two cars “by kicking and jumping on the vehicles”.

The police statement further read: “The first vehicle, occupied by a male adult driver, was stopped at the apron of a driveway when the suspect kicked the vehicle causing damage.”

The police department’s statement explained: “The second vehicle, occupied by a female adult driver and a four-year-old child, was parked along the curb, when the suspect jumped on the vehicle.”

“The four-year old child was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child. In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm,” the statement read.

The statement added that there will be a second investigation into the behaviour of paparazzi.

“During the investigation it was learned that several paparazzi were in the area photographing the incident and the second victim’s vehicle. The Department is conducting a secondary criminal investigation for California Penal Code Section 11414-Intentional harassment of a child or ward of another person because of that person’s employment.”

–IANS

