Jaipur Foot transforming lives around the world: Naidu

Hanoi, May 11 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday praised the iconic Jaipur Foot and said it has transformed the lives of thousands across the world.

Naidu was speaking at the Indian embassy in Vietnam capital Hanoi at an inauguration ceremony of the Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp.

The camp was being held under the ‘India For Humanity’ programme in the context of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The iconic Jaipur Foot is lighter than all the other artificial limbs and has transformed the lives of thousands and helped them lead a life of dignity and become productive members of the community,” Naidu said.

He appreciated the Indian government and said that the Jaipur Foot is an initiative that provides to the differently-abled persons a sense of freedom and mobility, a sense of dignity and an ability to live life fully.

It is one of the great scientific innovations emerging out of India which has transformed and continues to transform numerous lives, the Vice President added.

Naidu appreciated the partnership between the Indian government and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) — the world’s largest non-profit organisation — and said this is a partnership of love, service and compassion.

The Vice President is on a four-day visit to Vietnam.

–IANS

