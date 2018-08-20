Jaipur lad bags silver in Serbia
Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) Jaipur lad Harsh Choudhary took the silver medal in 70 kilogram boxing in 2nd Nations’ Cup International Tournament held from August 15-20 at Vrbas in Serbia.
The Sports Authority of India led the 13-member junior team to Serbia where participants from various countries took part in the tournament.
Speaking to IANS, sixteen-year-old Harsh said the short height of his competitor helped him score more points in the tough competition.
On his return from Serbia on Tuesday, Harsh was extended a warm reception at the Jaipur International Airport by students of Akashdeep School and local residents of Durgapura’s Jadon Nagar-A here.
–IANS
