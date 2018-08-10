Jaipur man back after languishing in Pak jail for 36 years

Jaipur, Aug 13 (IANS) Gajanand Sharma, who was recently traced in a Pakistani jail more than 36 years after he was reported missing from his Jaipur home was released on Monday, officials said.

Gajanand was among 30 Indian citizens, including 29 fishermen, who were released by Pakistani authorities two days before the Independence Day.

The Indian citizens were brought to Wagah border from Karachi in a train. “They entered the Indian territory on Monday around 3.30pm,” said Sahdev Sharma who went to Wagah to receive Sharma on behalf of Vipr Foundation, an NGO.

Sahdev said Sharma was unwell and could not walk properly. “He was helped by security personnel,” said Sahdev.

Gajanand may reach Jaipur by tomorrow after clearing formalities, said Shankarlal Sharma, another member of the organisation.

Sharma disappeared in 1982 and his family members were clueless about his whereabouts till May 4, 2018 when they received a letter from the local police asking for verification.

On August 9, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, accompanied by Sharma’s wife, their son and local BJP leaders, had met Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh and sought Sharma’s early release.

Bohra had said Gajendra Sharma was initially jailed for two months, but due to lack of consular access, he had to spend over three decades behind bars in a Pakistani jail.

–IANS

arc/prs