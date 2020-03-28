Jaipur sees steep hike with 10 new patients, Raj total 79

Jaipur, March 31 (IANS) Recording a steep hike, Jaipur on Monday recorded 10 new positive coronavirus cases, leaving officials worried if the state capital, where the number has gone up to 20, is turning into another epicentre after Bhilwara which has the highest number of patients in the state at 26.

Overall, 13 new cases were reported on Monday including the 10 in Jaipur, one case each in Alwar and Jodhpur and another in Bhilwara taking the state’s total to 72. However, with seven evacuees from Iran, who landed at Jodhpur, testing positive, the total count in state is 79, said health officials here.

After seven evacuees from Iran tested positive, eight more positive cases were reported from Ramganj Bazaar are here. These are all family member of the person who had tested positive recently after his return from Oman, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, adding that on Monday morning, his 70-year-old mother and 21-year-old son had also tested positive.

The administration had already clamped curfew in seven police station areas after this Oman returned man’s friend had also tested positive two days back.

People must remain indoors otherwise situation may deteriorate further, Singh said.

He said that one more person from Alwar, who travelled from the Philippines along with another person who was found positive on Sunday, was also diagnosed to have coronavirus.

The other patient to test positive on Monday was a 40-year-old man from Bhilwara who was the OPD patient of Bangar hospital in Bhilwara, said Singh.

Meanwhile, in the midst of gloom, he also shared some positive news that three more positive patients turned negative in Bhilwara.

–IANS

arc/vd