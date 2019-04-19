Jairam Ramesh skips court in Doval defamation case

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) A Delhi court on Thursday asked Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to appear before it on May 9 after he skipped the hearing on Thursday in connection with a defamation case filed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval.

Jairam’s counsel moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance on Thursday before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who allowed his plea.

Jairam’s counsel told the court that he had to attend some rituals at his residence after his wife passed away some months ago.

The court directed him to appear on May 9.

Meanwhile, the court granted bail to The Caravan magazine Editor-in-Chief Paresh Nath and reporter Kaushal Shroff after they appeared before it in pursuance of summons issued against them.

In March, the court has summoned Ramesh and others in a defamation case, filed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval.

Observing that allegations made against Vivek Doval were “prima facie defamatory”, the court said there exists sufficient grounds to proceed against all the accused.

The court was hearing a defamation case filed against Ramesh and others by Vivek in connection with an article titled “The D-Companies”, published on January 16.

