Jaisalmer to host India Baja 2018

Jaipur, Aug 7 (IANS) India Baja 2018, the Indian edition of the greatest challenge of all extreme motorsport competitions in the world, will be organised from August 17-19 among the dunes of Jaisalmer.

In its third consecutive run, the race will comprise over 400 kilometres of gruelling ‘Special Stages’ and over 150 km of ‘Transport Stages’, covering some of the toughest off-road terrain in India.

The distinguishing factor about the India Baja 2018 comes from the fact that the top Indian contender will get a direct entry to the pinnacle of all off-road races in the world — the Dakar Rally of 2020.

