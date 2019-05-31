Jaishankar rules out imposition of Hindi in states

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Amid raging controversy over the draft national education policy, which favours making teaching of Hindi compulsory up to class 8, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, here on Sunday, reiterated the government’s stand that it respected all languages and no language would be “imposed”.

“The national education policy as submitted to the HRD Minister is only a draft report. Feedback shall be obtained from general public. State governments will be consulted. Only after that the draft report will be finalised. The government of India respects all languages. No language will be imposed,” he said in a tweet.

The minister’s remark come in the wake of apprehensions expressed by political parties and academicians in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal over the draft education policy. They have cautioned the Centre against imposing any language against the wishes of states.

Earlier, the central government said it had not taken a decision on the draft education policy and had no intentions to impose any language.

The Kasturirangan Committee has recommended teaching of Hindi, English and one regional language in the non-Hindi states; and Hindi, English and one modern Indian language from other parts of the country in Hindi-speaking states.

–IANS

