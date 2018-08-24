Jaitley hits back at Rahul, dubs his claims on demonetisation as fiction

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his allegation that demonetisation helped “15-20 biggest crony capitalists”, dubbing it as fictitious.

“Little knowledge is dangerous. Rahul Gandhi’s fiction on demonetisation helping NPA holders, forgets that the Modi government legislated and enforced the IBC (the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) where the NPA defaulters lost their companies,” he tweeted.

Jaitley’s attack came moments after Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him, saying that demonetisation was a “scam” and the purpose behind it was to help “15-20 biggest crony capitalists” whose loans have turned into NPAs. He said Modi’s “friends” turned black money into white after the November 2016 note ban.

Jaitley also attacked Gandhi for his accusations over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

“Rahul Gandhi has not read my question- The fully weaponised Rafale aircraft’s 2016 price is 20 per cent cheaper than the 2007 offer. This is what the 2015 statement of the PM and the French President refers to as ‘on terms better than the 2007 offers’,” he said in another tweet.

“Any issue diversion by Rahul Gandhi on my Rafale questions, will not wipe out his falsehood on Rafale,” he said.

–IANS

bns/vsc/bg