Jaitley reallocated Finance, Corporate Affairs portfolios

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday reassigned the Finance and Corporate Affairs portfolios to Union Minister Arun Jaitley, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Arun Jaitley” it said.

The temporary charge was given to Union Minister Piyush Goyal as Jaitley had undergone a kidney transplant on May 14 and was recovering from it.

–IANS

