Jaitley returns home after medical treatment in US

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday returned to India after spending four weeks in the US where he underwent medical treatment.

“Delighted to be back home,” Jaitley said in a tweet. In his absence, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of the Ministry of Finance on a temporary basis.

On February 1, when Goyal presented the Interim Budget, Jaitley via video conference told reporters that he was getting better and would return soon.

Jaitley, 66, who is convalescing from a surgery, has presented the last five Budgets of the Narendra Modi government.

Goyal was given additional charge of Finance Ministry on January 23, 10 days after Jaitley left for the US.

According to the earlier direction of the President of India, Goyal will continue to hold the portfolio of Finance and Corporate Affairs on a temporary basis “during the period of indisposition of Arun Jaitley”. There is no confirmation as to if and when Jaitley will resume work.

Jaitley had a renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018. In his absence, Goyal was given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry between May 14 and August 22, 2018.

Earlier, in September 2014, Jaitley underwent gastric bypass surgery for diabetes management.

–IANS

mgu/arm/ab