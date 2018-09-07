Jaitley should apologise and resign, says AAP

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The AAP on Thursday demanded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s resignation and said he should write a blog clarifying whether he was aware of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s plans to leave India.

“Since he (Arun Jaitley) is famous for writing blogs on every issue, he should write a blog apologising to the people of the country and submit his resignation until his name is cleared in the case,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey told the media here.

Pandey asked as to “who gave CBI the order to convert the lookout notice for Mallya into a reporting notice” and how could the Central government not be aware of Mallya’s actions.

“All the departments investigating Vijay Mallya come under Arun Jaitley, so saying that the government was unaware of Mallya’s actions is making a fool out of the country,” he said.

On the other hand, party’s national secretary Pankaj Gupta demanded a white paper from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led Central government on how Mallya managed to flee India.

“We demand a white paper … on how Mallya fled the country and tell the people what contribution the government had in his leaving India. Under the present circumstances, we don’t think the government wishes for Mallya’s return, because if he does then a lot of ministers’ reality would be exposed,” he said.

