Jaitley should write FB post on who is FM, says Congress

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Countering Union Minister Arun Jaitley, the Congress on Friday said he should write a Facebook post on who is Indias Finance Minister and about economic woes, while adding that it has become a “One Man-No government” situation.

The party also asked if the country under the Narendra Modi government has become a “banana republic”.

Jaitley on Friday accused the Congress of giving only slogans to the poor and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given them resources which would ensure faster growth and faster removal of poverty.

“I would request Arun Jaitley to write a Facebook post on who is India’s Finance Minister. That is the most important thing he needs to do. He must solve that mystery.

“He must clarify as to whether he is India’s Finance Minister or it is Piyush Goyalji. At least people will know who is pushing the economy on the brink of such misery,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Surjewala also advised Jaitley to write a Facebook post on the economic woes that “Modinomics” has heaped upon India.

“Inflation reaching 5 to 6 per cent, Index of Industrial Production going down, exports going down from Rs 19 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore.

“Gross Fixed Capital formation being static or reducing from about 31.5 to 28 per cent, fuel prices getting skyrocketed, import of cheaper fuel from countries like Iran getting reduced from 7,75,000 barrels a day to 5,25,000 barrels a day,” he added.

He said: “As price of diesel goes up by 77 Paisa and price of petrol by one rupee, a hole is being dug in the pocket of the common man. GST getting more complicated by the day, refunds not being made available to exporters and input credits becoming one of the biggest nightmare that small traders and businesses face.”

Surjewala said: “Ministers without portfolio speak about agriculture, AQgriculture Minister speaks on defence, Defence Minister talks about social justice and Social Justice Minister gives ‘gyan’ on foreign policy.

“External Affairs minister (Sushma Swaraj) does not know how to save herself from trolls being followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What is happening? Is this a government or a banana republic?” he asked.

“Maximum governance was the original slogan that Modiji gave. Now it has become ‘One Man-No Government’,” he added.

