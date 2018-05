New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the AIIMS on Monday, the hospital said, adding that he was stable.

The transplant was successful, Aarti Vij, doctor and Chairperson of Media and Protocol Division at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said in a statement.

“Both the recipient and the donor are stable and recovering well,” Vij added.

–IANS

nks/him/in