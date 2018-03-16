Jaitley voices concern financial deficit states of Northeast

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Voicing concern on the financial deficit states of the northeast, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that the Central government will extend full support to reverse the situation in the region, an official statement said on Sunday

Jaitley made this statement during a meeting with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, at his residence in New Delhi Saturday evening, to discuss on the financial situation of the state.

Giving a patient hearing to Sangma and his ministers, he assured all support and cooperation to increase revenue generation in the state.

“We have to come up with inadequacies of resources of the deficit state. If we tell northeast to live on its own resources, it will take one day for the region to break, so it our responsibility to support and give a special attention to the region,” Jaitley said.

He expressed hope that Assam was slowly coming out of the deficit status.

Jaitley has suggested the delegation to come up with appropriate strategies to promote tourism in Meghalaya with focus on making the state an educational hub.

Sangma also discussed about setting an IT and Food Park in Meghalaya apart from promoting the indigenous herbal medicines of the region.

The issue of air connectivity in Meghalaya was also discussed during the meeting.

“At present we have a Pawan Hans helicopter. But we are going to open three helipads in various parts of the state to ensure these services start. Railway tracks are also on the list but there are challenges as NGO and civil societies are posing some challenge but we are trying to get them onboard,” Sangma said.

–IANS

rrk/vd