Jake Gyllenhaal hires a childhood friend to decorate his office

New York, Sep 12 (IANS) When actor Jake Gyllenhaal wanted to open shop in New York with his production company, Nine Stories, he tapped a childhood friend to design an unconventional office.

Interior designer Ariel Ashe, who along with partner Reinaldo Leandro has designed spaces for Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts and Seth Meyers, has a long history with the actor-producer as the two met as teenagers while vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard, reports people.com.

“He’s actually very funny. He did the best impression of a velociraptor when we were kids,” she tells Architectural Digest in the October issue.

“Jake’s office feels very serious, but there are a few humorous moments and lots of personal memorabilia to inspire him,” she added.

The actor founded the film, TV and theater production company with business partner Riva Marker. It is housed in a SoHo apartment building, and feels more like a home than a high-powered showbiz office.

–IANS

nv/sug/