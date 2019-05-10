Jake Manley joins Bella Thorne’s ‘Southland’

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Actor Jake Manley will star opposite actress Bella Thorne in “Southland”.

According to variety.com, the film is about a diner employee named Arielle who dreams of a better life outside of her small Florida town. After falling for a young parolee named Dean, she convinces him to return to his criminal ways.

With the goal of becoming famous, Arielle and Dean start to promote their law-breaking exploits on social media. Things escalate into robbery and lead to a murder.

The movie is written and directed by Joshua Caldwell. Its production will start in September.

Manley currently appears on the Netflix horror series “The Order” and is part of the ensemble cast of Roland Emmerich’s “Midway”. He will also be seen in “A Dog’s Journey” with Dennis Quaid and Josh Gad.

