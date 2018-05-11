Jake Quickenden back in recording studio

London, May 13 (IANS) Singer Jake Quickenden says he is making music again following his split from Danielle Fogarty.

The 29-year-old rose to fame on the “X Factor”, but has become better known for his stints on reality TV in recent years, reports thesun.co.uk.

He said: “I think people forget that I am a singer, so it will be nice to get some music out. I am in the studio at the minute writing music again. I always end up going back to acoustic stuff, like Ed Sheeran. I want to have music out before Christmas.”

Quickenden said he wants to establish himself in “one line of work, so I am not just Jake from reality TV”.

