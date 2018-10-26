Jalota out of ‘Bigg Boss’, says there’s no ‘love story’ with Jasleen

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota, the latest to be evicted out of reality television show “Bigg Boss” season 12, says Jasleen Mathur is not his girlfriend.

Jalota participated in the show with 28-year-old Jasleen, who has been touted as his ‘girlfriend’.

“People are not able to understand our relationship. We don’t have any kind of love story. We just share a musical relationship. She is my student and I am her teacher. I help her in learning music.

“There is no girlfriend-boyfriend kind of relationship between us and we are also not involved in any romantic and physical relation,” the ‘Bhajan Samraat’ told IANS over telephone from Lonavla.

He said Jasleen’s father was his very old friend.

“I know Jasleen and his family for a long time, A lot of times I have met them at the airport and at their home.

“But Jasleen and I hardly get time to meet each other. She hasn’t even met my family members yet.”

Despite having huge popularity, the 65-year-old singer’s journey in “Bigg Boss” lasted only for a month.

He finds his “self conscious” nature as one of the main reasons for being evicted.

“I have earned huge goodwill and respect in my decades long career. Fighting does not suit me. I cannot abuse someone and cannot even take any abuse from someone. So, I think that’s where I lacked and was not able to impress the audience.

“But I had a lifetime experience in the house. I will miss everyone,” Jalota added.

–IANS

