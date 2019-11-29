James Johnson appointed to run Australian football

Sydney, Dec 6 (IANS) James Johnson, former FIFA head of football, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Football Federation Australia (FFA). Johnson will commence in the role from January next year.

Chris Nikou, chairman of the FFA, said in a statement: “Football is in James’ soul. He has demonstrated that he is a collaborative leader and team player and brings global and local experience and networks to the FFA.”

“He is one of the few leaders in the sport who has spent his playing and executive career within the various stakeholder groups associated with football and in this time of change we think that matters.

Johnson arrives in the role with a wealth of experience under his belt having been the Senior Vice President of External Affairs with the City Football Group (CFG) most recently.

“Australian football is my first football community — I grew up here; I first watched football here; I’ve played here, and I built the basis of my football administration career here. I see my appointment as a responsibility to the game,” Johnson said.

“I am looking forward to working with the member federations, the women’s council and all stakeholders across the game to build the unified and prosperous future the game deserves. We have much to do, and together we will build a shared vision for the future. One where the fans are engaged, the players fulfil their potential and the clubs at all levels thrive,” he added.

He has previously held positions with FIFA — as head of professional football and senior manager member associations — and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as director of international relations and development.

